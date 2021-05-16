Richmond police investigating Saturday night homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night on Williamsburg Road.

Officers arrived to the scene on the 2200 block of Williamsburg Road at 10:25 p.m. for a reported shooting and found an adult male unresponsive from gunshot wounds. The adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s body is being taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office where a cause of death will be determined.

If you have any information about this incident, call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at (804) 510-4209 or Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.