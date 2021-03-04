Richmond police investigate scene at convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A police presence was seen at the Six Points Express Mart in Richmond on Thursday evening.

The store is located at Second Ave and E. Brookland Park Boulevard. A member of the 8News team said the area around the business was roped off. Crime tape blocked the entire roundabout at the intersection for about an hour. As of 10 p.m. the area had been reopened.

No traffic was allowed through East Park Boulevard between Second Ave and Third Ave. Police were seen entering and exiting the convenience store.

Two people nearby — one inside a local business, another who saw the aftermath — tell 8News that they heard at least four gunshots. The Richmond Police Department has not confirmed any shooting in the area.

8News is waiting to hear back on information requests from RPD.

