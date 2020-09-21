Richmond police investigating shooting death on North 21st Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police found an adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a field located near the 1500 block of 21st Street on Monday morning. The Richmond Police Department was called to the location just before 7 a.m. for reports of a person down.

The field where officers located the man is situated between North 20th and 21st Streets and U and V Streets. Police pronounced the wounded man dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The RPD asks anyone with information about this incident to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.

