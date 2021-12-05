Richmond Police investigating shooting on McGuire Drive

One person is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on McGuire Drive.

Richmond Police responded to the 3800 block of McGuire Drive in Southside at approximately 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting and found a single victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation, Richmond Police is currently on scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 646- 6733.