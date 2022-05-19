RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating, after being called to George Wythe High School for the report of “random gunfire” at 2:13 p.m.

Richmond Police said officers arrived and took a report for shots fired from a vehicle near the school at the 4300 block of Crutchfield Street. According to police, there were several people in the parking lot at the time, but nobody was injured.

A spokesperson for Richmond Public Schools said the shots were fired off of school property, and that nobody was injured. The spokesperson said it was unclear if, or how many George Wythe students were involved in the incident.

Police vehicle at George Wythe (Photo Courtesy 8News)

Police vehicle at George Wythe (Photo Courtesy 8News)

Officers and detectives are investigating.