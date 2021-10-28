Richmond Police investigating string of armed robberies in the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a string of armed robberies in the Fan.

Police said early morning on Friday, Oct. 22, two suspects robbed a woman at gunpoint in a parking lot in the 2400 block of West Cary Street.

The suspects then ran off and no one was hurt. Police described the suspects as a black male with dreadlocks and a white male with long hair pulled up in a bun.

Police are working to learn if the incident is connected to two other armed robberies reported in nearby locations three weeks earlier on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Police are asking residents to be on high alert. Be aware of your surroundings, especially late at night and in the early morning hours. Call 911 if you see any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.