Richmond Police investigating Sunday morning fatal stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred at the 1600 block of Maury Street on Sunday morning.

Police responded to the scene at 7:45 a.m. after reports of a person down. Once police arrived, they located an adult male with apparent stab wounds inside of a residence.

He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

