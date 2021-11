RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officers in Richmond are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Richmond’s Fulton Hill neighborhood on Sunday night.

Photo: Sabrina Shutters/8News

Police responded to the 1300 block of Garber Street at 9:34 p.m. Once they arrived, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Richmond Police tell 8News they are not currently looking for a suspect at this time.