Richmond Police investigating Sunday shooting in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting incident that took place on Sunday in the city’s East End.

Officers responded to Accommodation Street in Mosby Court at 8:10 p.m. to a reported shooting, and when they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower body.

The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation. If anyone has information contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.