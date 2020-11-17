Richmond police investigating theft of blank ballot envelopes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they are investigating a post-election theft of unused ballot envelopes that were stolen from a business on High Street.
Police said at around 7:40 a.m. on Monday, an unknown suspect stole a box of blank ballots from a business on the 1500 block of High Street. The department said no ballots were in the envelopes and the business does not supply ballot envelopes to the City of Richmond Registrar’s Office.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or whereabouts of the ballot envelopes is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective P. Cho at 804-646-2939 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online here. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
