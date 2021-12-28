Richmond police investigating Tuesday homicide after man found shot in alley

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot in an alley.

Police were called to the 600 block of Hazelhurst Avenue at 4:14 p.m. on Dec. 8, for a report of a person down.

When officers arrived they found a man in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injury.

RPD said the Medical Examiner will determine his cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at 804-646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app can also be used.