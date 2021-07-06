Richmond police investigating Tuesday morning shooting that killed one man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on North 34th Street Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded to the 1100 block of North 34th Street at about 9:05 a.m. on July 6.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the alley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said the Medical Examiner will determine the victim’s cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.