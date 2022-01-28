Richmond Police investigating wave of catalytic converter thefts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they are searching for one suspect in connection to a wave of catalytic converter thefts along East Cary Street in Richmond.

Richmond Police said they believe just one man is responsible for this wave of thefts. According to a release, the suspect is a white adult male wearing a black jacket, ripped jeans, a black hat and blue mask.

He drives a grey Ford Fusion with Virginia tags UAB-5871, though the car is not registered.

Catalytic converter thefts have become a big problem in the area as of late — Richmond Police have reported a 207% increase in the last year.

A heat map depicting the number of catalytic converter thefts across the city of Richmond. It is unclear what range of time this data is taken from, how many reports each color indicates or how much of a radius is created by one report.

Anyone with information related to this incident or another crime is asked to anonymously contact Richmond-area Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.