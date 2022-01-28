Richmond Police investigating wave of catalytic converter thefts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they are searching for one suspect in connection to a wave of catalytic converter thefts along East Cary Street in Richmond.
Richmond Police said they believe just one man is responsible for this wave of thefts. According to a release, the suspect is a white adult male wearing a black jacket, ripped jeans, a black hat and blue mask.
He drives a grey Ford Fusion with Virginia tags UAB-5871, though the car is not registered.
Catalytic converter thefts have become a big problem in the area as of late — Richmond Police have reported a 207% increase in the last year.
Anyone with information related to this incident or another crime is asked to anonymously contact Richmond-area Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.