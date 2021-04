HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) -- One woman was taken to the hospital after the car she was riding in was shot at by a group of people walking in the area. The woman, a 19-year-old from North Chesterfield, was struck and suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury.

According to the Hopewell Police Department, officers were called to John Randolph Medical Center for calls of a person shot. The victim was taken there by a friend. She was then taken to VCU Medical Center for further treatment.