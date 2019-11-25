Breaking News
Richmond Police look for man wanted in connection to three overnight robberies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers are looking for a man they think robbed three stories Sunday night into Monday morning.

The first robbery happened at the Jimmy John’s in Carytown around 9:10 Sunday night.

The second robbery happened half an hour later at the FasMart on Westover Hills Boulevard.

The final robbery happened just after midnight at the 7-Eleven on W. Broad Street near Willow Lawn.

The suspect didn’t show a weapon but did threaten employees. No one was hurt in the robberies.

The man was seen wearing a red and white jacket with USA printed on the back. He may also have a tattoo of a cross on the left side of his face.

If you know anything contact Crime Stoppers.

