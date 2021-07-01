Richmond police looking for a suspect who stole cash register, cigarettes from a convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a suspect who broke into a convenience store last month.

Police say just before midnight on Sunday, June 14, a man parked a dark green pickup truck in an alley in the 1000 block of Richmond Highway. He then broke into a convenience store, stealing cigarettes and a cash register. After the burglary, he left the area in the truck.

Below are photos of the suspect and truck:





The suspect and suspect vehicle linked to a convenience store burglary. (Photo: Richmond Police Department)

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Mitchell at 804-646-0569 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.