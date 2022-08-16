Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department and the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the public’s help in locating a fugitive wanted out of multiple counties.

Brian Wall, 49, has assault and battery warrants out of both Goochland and Chesterfield counties with the same female victim, according to police.

Police also said Wall has a felony and misdemeanor arrest warrant out of Culpeper County for driving after being declared a habitual offender and failure to appear.

Wall is described as a 5-foot 11-inch tall white male, weighing approximately 190 pounds. According to police, he has blue eyes, strawberry blond hair and a beard. Police believe Wall may be driving a green 2009 Ford Ranger.

Anyone with information on Wall’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online through the P3 Tips mobile app. Both methods are anonymous and could result in a cash reward of up to $1,000.