Richmond police looking for man in connection to burglary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives within the Richmond Police Department are looking for a man in connection to a burglary on West Broad Street last week.

According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 21, a man parked a truck behind a building a few blocks from Willow Lawn, broke into the building, and stole pieces of equipment.

The man then drove around the building to West Broad Street and left the scene.

A still image of the suspect’s vehicle. (Photo by Richmond Police Department)

A still image of the suspect. (Photo by Richmond Police Department)

Police is asking anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780- 1000.