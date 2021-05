RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives with the Richmond Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for murder.

Authorities say Keoin Taylor, 20, is wanted for murder and firearm violations in connection to the shooting on Idlewood Avenue on April 21.

Taylor is 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 lbs., according to police.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stopper at (804) 780-1000.