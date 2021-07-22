Richmond police looking for man who pointed gun at GRTC driver

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who pointed a gun at a GRTC driver after being asked to leave the bus.

Police said at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, a man was asked to leave a GRTC bus after he violated their policy. The bus then stopped at the intersection of West Broad and Foushee streets while the man refused to leave the bus.

After several minutes, police said the man finally complied, leaving the bus to get his bicycle from the front bus rack. He then took out a handgun and pointed it at the driver before fleeing the scene on bike.

RPD said there were no injuries.

The bicycle the suspect had was black in color, possibly Trek or Giant brand. Below are photos of the suspect caught on camera:

Images of the suspect. (Photo: Richmond Police Department)

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective P. Bruington at 804-646-6619 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.