Richmond police looking for man who stole car with child inside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside of it on Tuesday morning.
At about 10:11 a.m. on Dec. 8, the department said an unknown suspect stole a vehicle with a child in the back seat from the 700 block of Hill Top Road. RPD said officers recovered the vehicle nearby shortly after.
The child left the vehicle before officers arrived and was unharmed. Police say the suspect also stole a firearm from the vehicle.
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Det. E. Sandlin at 804-646-1010 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Ohio police are looking for three men who ran over a woman trying to take down their license plate information.
- Two women were stabbed on Colony Village Way Tuesday night, according to the Chesterfield Police Department.
- PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that it took corrective action after putting some deputies on administrative leave pending a review of "operational procedures." "The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office has concluded its administrative review into possible violations of operational policy and procedures by several deputies," Col. Marvin Waters wrote in an email. […]
- A 43-year-old man in Newport News is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexually abusing two minors.
- Hanover Sheriff's Office investigating string of car thefts and break-ins; one of which used in robbery and shootingThere have been more than 20 incidents over the past few months. 8News was told two cars have been stolen, one of which was used in a crime spree in the City of Richmond.
- A 14-year-old boy is charged with attempted murder after shooting at three Hardee County deputies in November, the sheriff's office said.
- A Chicago firefighter fought back but was ultimately killed during an attempted carjacking caught on video, police say. Now investigators are looking for the four men recorded by surveillance cameras.
- The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a trailer thief. Someone in a white single cab pickup truck stole a trailer from the parking lot of 10702 Hull Street Road.
- The mother of a social media influencer, known as Alexis Sharkey on Instagram, is speaking out about her daughter's mysterious death— seeking a full investigation and justice.
- One couple interacted with employees while the other couple put a large amount of jewelry into the stroller and left, Henrico police said.