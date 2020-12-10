Richmond police looking for man who stole car with child inside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside of it on Tuesday morning.

At about 10:11 a.m. on Dec. 8, the department said an unknown suspect stole a vehicle with a child in the back seat from the 700 block of Hill Top Road. RPD said officers recovered the vehicle nearby shortly after.

The child left the vehicle before officers arrived and was unharmed. Police say the suspect also stole a firearm from the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Det. E. Sandlin at 804-646-1010 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.