Richmond police looking for men who broke into Cheddar Jackson Restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two men who broke into and stole from Cheddar Jackson Restaurant on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 4:37 a.m. on Nov. 18, at the restaurant located in the 500 block of North 2nd Street. Police said two unknown men broke into the restaurant, and sole electronics and food.

Below are photos of the suspects:

The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two men who broke into and stole from Cheddar Jackson Restaurant on Thursday. (Photos: RPD)

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective Tedeschi at 804-646-2939 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

