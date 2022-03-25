RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect of a robbery that took place last weekend in Southside.

At around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, officers responded to the 6400 block of Jahnke Road for a report of an assault. The victim reported that he was approached from behind and pushed to the ground by the suspect, who then took an item from the victim and left the scene.

The suspect was seen leaving in a white Buick Encore SUV. He is described as being roughly between 30 and 40 years old, standing about 6′ tall and sporting a goatee. He was wearing a black jacket with silver stripes, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.