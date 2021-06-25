Richmond police looking for second suspect in Idlewood Avenue homicide

The Richmond Police Department are looking for two suspects linked to a homicide on Idlewood Avenue. (Left) Tyeqwon Friend, 23, of Richmond, and (right) Keion Taylor, 20, are both still at large.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking the public for help finding a second suspect linked to an April homicide on Idlewood Avenue.

Police say the suspect, Tyeqwon Friend, 23, of Richmond, remains at large. He is wanted for murder, robbery and firearm violations in connection to the homicide of Alexander Leonard. Friend is described as 6 feet tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

Police are also still looking for their first suspect in the homicide, Keoin Taylor, 20. Taylor is wanted for murder and firearm violations in connection to the shooting on Idlewood Avenue on April 21. Taylor is 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds, according to police.

Officials say both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you do see them, police say you should call 911.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.