Richmond Police looking for suspect accused of stealing boxes of food from a business freezer on Midlothian Turnpike

A still image of the suspects that stole from a business freezer on Midlothian Turnpike. (Photo by Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying someone that is believed to be a suspect in two thefts from a business freezer last month.

According to police, in the early hours of Saturday, May 8 and again on Friday, May 14 the suspect parked a vehicle in a parking lot of a business on Midlothian Turnpike. The suspect then entered the rear of the business and accessed a commercial freezer.

The man stole several boxes of food items and during the second incident, the suspect used a box cutter to gain entry.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.