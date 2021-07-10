Richmond police looking for suspect & vehicle linked to fatal pedestrian hit and run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect and vehicle linked to a fatal pedestrian hit and run that took place early Saturday morning.

RPD said officers were called to the 3200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard at about 2:15 a.m. on July 10, for a report of a hit and run.

When police arrived they said they found an adult man who was hit and injured by a passing vehicle that did not stop at the scene. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Officials said the RPD Crash Team collected evidence, took measurements and is still investigating the incident.

Police said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a four-door Ford SUV, white in color, and will have front-end damage on the passenger side.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the driver or the vehicle is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator DeBoard at 804-646-1709, Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com.