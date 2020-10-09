Richmond Police looking for suspect, vehicle of interest in Chamberlayne Avenue homicide case

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified a vehicle of interest in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday in the 3600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Police are searching for a 2011 burgundy Chevrolet Equinox LT with the license plate UYN-2968.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Officers responded to reports of a person down around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday. They located the victim, Estelle Pugh, suffering from trauma. Pugh was pronounced dead on the scene.

The vehicle is believed to have been removed from the victim’s residence this week.

RPD asks that anyone with information call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

