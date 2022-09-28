RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are asking the public for help with locating a man wanted in connection to the burglary of a home in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood early Monday morning.

The man, pictured below on security footage, is believed to have broken into and robbed a home in the 500 block of North 28th St. around 4 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26.

According to a release from the Richmond Police Department, the man forced his way through the front door. He was captured on the doorbell camera entering the residence and then seen exiting the front door with several objects.

Richmond burglary suspect. Image provided by Richmond Police Department

Police did not report any injuries.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call First Precinct Detective A. Partain at 804-646-1290.