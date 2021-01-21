Richmond police looking for suspect linked to Boost Mobile burglary

RPD said the suspect was last seen wearing pajama pants and a hooded sweatshirt.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect linked to the burglary of a Boost Mobile store.

Police said at about 2:40 a.m. on Friday, an unknown man broke into the Boost Mobile on the 0 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. They said the suspect stole several cell phones before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective A. Tyree-Williams at 804-646-0465 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.