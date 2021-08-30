Richmond police looking for tire slashing suspect

The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man linked to tire slashing in Church Hill. (Photos: Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man linked to tire slashing in Church Hill.

Police said between Saturday night and Sunday morning a man is suspected of slashing the tire of Subaru vehicles parked in the streets of Chuch Hill. He hit more than a dozen vehicles during that time.

The suspect wore black gloves, a cap and eyeglasses, according to RPD.

Detectives are canvassing the area to find more vehicles that may not have been reported yet and are trying to find more video from doorbell or surveillance cameras that may have captured something.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Clark at 804-646-0698 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.