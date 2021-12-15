Richmond police looking for two people linked to robbery and carjacking on West Grace Street

Police describe the suspects as young with a slender build and were wearing all black. (Photos: Richmond Police Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two persons of interest linked to an armed robbery and carjacking that took place on West Grace Street last month.

Police said they responded to the 2200 block of West Grace Street for a report of a robbery and carjacking just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29. The victim told them the two suspects approached her, then took her personal items and vehicle.

Police describe the suspects as young with a slender build and that they were wearing all black. You can see photos of them below:

Photo of one of the suspect’s shoes. (Photo: Richmond Police Department)

Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at 804-646-1068 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app can be used.