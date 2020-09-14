Richmond Police make arrest in Derwent Road shooting

Jermaine A. Crawford was charged for a shooting last month on Derwent Road. (Photo: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police announced Monday they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened last month on Derwent Road.

On Saturday, August 29, first responders responded to a person reported shot at 12:50 a.m. at the 6000 block of Derwent Road.

At the scene, they found a man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have now charged Jermaine A. Crawford with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.