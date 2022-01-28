Richmond Police name motorcyclist accused of hitting officer on Broad Street

Jacob Terry McClung of Prince George has been charged in an incident that occurred on Broad Street earlier this week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have charged a Prince George man on several counts, including felony hit and run, reckless driving, and “numerous” traffic offenses after he struck a police officer with his motorcycle on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Jacob Terry McClung was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Hopewell, Virginia.

Video obtained by 8News appears to show the officer running directly in front of the motorcycle. Richmond Police told 8News the officer was “directing traffic,” but when asked whether the officer’s actions were standard practice, they did not answer directly, only telling 8News the officer was trying to get the man to pull over.

The officer sustained a head injury and received treatment at a nearby hospital. He was released later that same evening.

In a release, Police say the suspect left the scene on foot, but a video posted to social media – which 8News has not obtained the right to reproduce – shows another motorcycle pulling up beside the suspect after he is thrown from his bike. The suspect then hops on the back of the bike and leaves the scene.

“We are fortunate that no one died in this incident,” said Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith. “Joy riding and endangering the lives of others by reckless driving on the city streets of Richmond will not be tolerated. There are serious charges associated with this behavior and you will be charged appropriately.”

Photo composite of police photo (right) and booking photo from Richmond Sheriff’s Office (left)

Under Virginia Law, McClung could face up to eleven and a half years in prison for the charges outlined by Richmond Police.