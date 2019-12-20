Richmond Police need help solving hit-and-run that left man ‘severely’ injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police need the public’s help solving a hit-and-run crash on the city’s southside last week that left a man seriously injured.

The crash occurred sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. on Friday, December 13. According to police, a 64-year-old man was hit by a vehicle in the 3900 block of East Broad Rock Boulevard. He was found lying on the corner of McGuire Drive and East Broad Rock Road.

He was transported to an area hospital where he is still being treated for ‘severe injuries,’ police said in a release.

“A witness driving by called 911 and stayed on scene, but no one has come forward to say they saw this crash happen,” Detective G. Drago said. “As of now, we do not have a vehicle description so we need the public’s help to solve this case.”

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Detective G. Drago (804) 646-1369 or (804) 510-4182 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Or use the P3 smartphone app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

LATEST HEADLINES: