RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond police officer was arrested and charged Thursday with assaulting a Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputy in early July, authorities said.

In an email Thursday, Richmond police confirmed that officer Shwarlyn Arriola was arrested in connection “to an incident that previously occurred in Chesterfield County.”

A Chesterfield police spokesperson later told 8News that Arriola faces charges for allegedly assaulting and obstructing a Chesterfield County sheriff’s deputy “during the course of his duties” in an incident on July 2 in the 6600 block of Iron Bridge Road.

Arriola, hired in December 2020, has been charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor obstruction, police said. Arriola has been placed on leave without pay.

