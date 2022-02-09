Richmond Police officer on leave following animal cruelty charge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An officer from the Richmond Police Department is set to be sentenced in March after he pled no contest to charges of felony animal cruelty and giving a false report to police.

Richard Chinappi was arrested by Powhatan Police on Oct. 9, 2021 for torturing or maiming a dog or cat. The Powhatan Police Department did not provide details on Chinappi’s case or clarify whether it was a dog or cat, but did say the animal had to be euthanized afterwards.

Chinappi was also charged with giving a false report to police. On Tuesday, he pled no contest to both charges, meaning he will be convicted automatically but does not admit guilt.

Chinappi is currently on administrative leave, his sentencing date is March 11.