The RPD is currently on scene at the BP gas station on the 5700 block of Hull Street Road. (Photo: 8News photographer Quincy Tucker)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person was sent to the hospital after a Thursday night shooting, according to the Richmond Police Department.

The RPD is currently on scene at the BP gas station on the 5700 block of Hull Street Road investigating a shooting call. An official said the incident officers responded to injured one person, who is now receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

The RPD is currently on scene at the BP gas station on the 5700 block of Hull Street Road. (Photo: 8News photographer Quincy Tucker)

The RPD is currently on scene at the BP gas station on the 5700 block of Hull Street Road. (Photo: 8News photographer Quincy Tucker)

The RPD is currently on scene at the BP gas station on the 5700 block of Hull Street Road. (Photo: 8News photographer Quincy Tucker)

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.