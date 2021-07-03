Richmond police investigating fatal double shooting near Mechanicsville Turnpike convenience store

The Richmond Police Department is responding to a Saturday afternoon shooting outside of a convenience store on Mechanicsville Turnpike. (Photo: 8News photographer Sam Hooper)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said it is conducting a death investigation after two men were killed in a Saturday afternoon shooting off of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Police said they responded to the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a report of a shooting at 3:51 p.m. on July 3.

When officers arrived, they said they found two men down suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

A member of the 8News team saw a heavy police presence near 804 Market at the intersection of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Fairfield Avenue. Police taped off the area around the store, and a Crime Scene Unit truck was also at the scene.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.