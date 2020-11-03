Richmond Police releases description of SUV involved in Halloween night hit and run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help in locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run on Saturday, Oct. 31. on East Broad Rock Road.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved in the hit and run was a silver Nissan X-Terra model years 2002-2004.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle involved in the hit and run is a Nissan X-Terra model years 2002-2004, silver in color, much like the vehicle in the photo.

Please call investigators at (804) 646-6190 if you have info or see a damaged X-Terra. pic.twitter.com/RvMMur2shI — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) November 3, 2020

Halloween night, a grey or silver-colored SUV ran a stop sign and hit a sedan on East Broad Rock Road. The driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

Passengers of the sedan included children who suffered injuries non-life-threatening.

If you have any information about the SUV or the driver, contact RPD Crash Team Investigator.

More Crime Coverage From 8News