Richmond Police releases description of SUV involved in Halloween night hit and run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for help in locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run on Saturday, Oct. 31. on East Broad Rock Road.
Investigators believe the vehicle involved in the hit and run was a silver Nissan X-Terra model years 2002-2004.
Halloween night, a grey or silver-colored SUV ran a stop sign and hit a sedan on East Broad Rock Road. The driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
Passengers of the sedan included children who suffered injuries non-life-threatening.
If you have any information about the SUV or the driver, contact RPD Crash Team Investigator.
