Richmond police report 4 unrelated overnight shootings

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said there were four separate and unrelated shootings in the city Friday night into Saturday morning.

The department responded to a reported shooting at 8:55 p.m. on the 200 blocks of N 4th St. Once at the scene, officers said they found an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

First responders responded to a person reported shot at 12:50 a.m. at the 6000 block of Derwent Road. At the scene, they found a man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At 3:30 .am. officers responded to another report of a person shot at the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. They found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and she was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Finally at 5:40 a.m. officers responded to a local hospital when a 17-year-old showed up with apparent gunshot wounds. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives said they determined the shooting happened at the 2100 block of Accommodation Street.

These are all ongoing investigations and at this time police say there are no suspect descriptions. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

