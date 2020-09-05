Richmond police respond Saturday morning shooting in East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they responded to a shooting early Saturday morning in the city’s East End

The department said at about 6:07 a.m. on Sept. 5, officers responded to the 2600 block of Phaup St. for a report of a person shot.

Police also responded to a local hospital where they made contact with an individual who had arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

