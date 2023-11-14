RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a reported shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene they encountered a woman who reported following an argument, a male shot at her vehicle while she was driving it. There was damage to the vehicle, but no injuries.

The police are still investigating this incident and encourage anyone who has more information to call the Richmond Police Department at (804) 646-5100.