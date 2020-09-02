Richmond police respond to double shooting in Southside

Police responded to a double shooting in Southside Halifax and Midland Street. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is at the scene of a double shooting that occurred in Southside at Halifax Avenue on Wednesday.

Officials said officers responded to the shooting just before noon and there are two victims with life-threatening injuries.

This makes 24 shooting incidents and 10 homicides in Richmond over the last two weeks.

A member of the 8News team said a crime scene unit is present and have taped off 22nd Street and Halifax Ave. They added investigators were making marks by the basketball court on Halifax Avenue.

A member from the 8News team said a crime scene unit is present and have taped off 22nd Street and Halifax Ave. Investigators were making marks by the basketball court on Halifax Avenue. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: