Richmond police respond to double shooting in Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is at the scene of a double shooting that occurred in Southside at Halifax Avenue on Wednesday.
Officials said officers responded to the shooting just before noon and there are two victims with life-threatening injuries.
This makes 24 shooting incidents and 10 homicides in Richmond over the last two weeks.
A member of the 8News team said a crime scene unit is present and have taped off 22nd Street and Halifax Ave. They added investigators were making marks by the basketball court on Halifax Avenue.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
