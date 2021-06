The Richmond Police Department responded to a shooting on Hickory Street Friday night. (Photo: 8News reporter Jacob Sexton)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a shooting on Hickory Street Friday night.

Police responded to the shooting on the 1600 block of Hickory Street on June 11. As of now, officials have only said two men received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.



