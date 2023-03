RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are responding to an “officer-involved shooting” on North Avenue.

The shooting, on North Ave, may be connected to a shooting on Richmond’s Southside. Police have not released any information about the number or identities of the victims.

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Nicole Dantzler, 8News)

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Nicole Dantzler, 8News)

(Photo: Forrest Shelor, 8News)

(Photo: Nicole Dantzler, 8News)

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.