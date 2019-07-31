Richmond Police search for man who stole tools from truck

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for a man who they say stole tools from a pickup truck.

Richmond Police say the man stole from the vehicle on Edwards Avenue on Tuesday, July 23.

In the early morning hours, police said, a man on a bike pulled up to a pickup truck and tampered with the tool box.

Police said the man was seen taking the tools and leaving the area on a bike.

RPS said the suspect was last seen wearing a button down short sleeve collared shirt with stripes, tan shorts, and white sneaks.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call First Precinct Detective J. Mitchell at (804) 646-0569.Citizens can also call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.