Richmond police searching for armed man wanted for Fas Mart robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man suspected of committing an armed robbery early Friday morning.

Police were called to the Fas Mart at 5200 Hull Street Road after a panic alarm was set off. At the scene the store clerk told officers that the store. was robbed at gunpoint. The thief took cash from the registers and escaped on foot.

The suspect caught on camera is described as a 30 to 35-year-old man. He is of medium build and somewhere between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 inches tall. During the crime he was seen wearing a blue disposable mask, black beanie, black jacket, black pants, dark shoes and clear gloves. He had a white towel under his arm.

A video of the robbery suspect can be seen below:

Anyone with information about his identity is asked by RPD to call Second Precinct Detective S. Eacho at (804) 646-8171 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.