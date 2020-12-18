Richmond police searching for armed man wanted for Fas Mart robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man suspected of committing an armed robbery early Friday morning.
Police were called to the Fas Mart at 5200 Hull Street Road after a panic alarm was set off. At the scene the store clerk told officers that the store. was robbed at gunpoint. The thief took cash from the registers and escaped on foot.
The suspect caught on camera is described as a 30 to 35-year-old man. He is of medium build and somewhere between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 inches tall. During the crime he was seen wearing a blue disposable mask, black beanie, black jacket, black pants, dark shoes and clear gloves. He had a white towel under his arm.
A video of the robbery suspect can be seen below:
Anyone with information about his identity is asked by RPD to call Second Precinct Detective S. Eacho at (804) 646-8171 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- The Petersburg Police Department arrested 12 people and confiscated three firearms yesterday as part of their continuing joint enforcement operation.
- 6 indicted in alleged plot — which the FBI said included Northam as a potential target — to kidnap Michigan governorFox and Croft attended a June meeting in Dublin, Ohio, at which the possible kidnapping of governors and other actions were discussed, the indictment states. During the hearing, Trask said Virginia’s Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, was among those mentioned as potential targets.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WIRC) — Vandals have targeted a school bus owned by a Chesterfield County church on multiple occasions, and now Chesterfield Police are asking the public for assistance in finding out who is responsible. Late Thursday night county police posted images of the bus owned by Victory Tabernacle Church that had the front windshield, […]
- A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a retired Chicago firefighter during an attempted carjacking, police said.
- Police suspect that the woman was murdered with an ax or hatchet in November at a residence that both individuals visited frequently.
- Three men were arrested in Hanover County this week for larceny from an automobile. The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says they broke a window on a vehicle and stole property from inside on Tuesday.
- Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force have arrested the man accused of a shooting inside a parking deck near Capitol Square.
- A $10,000 reward is now being offered in the death of an Emporia boy, who was gunned down Labor Day weekend.
- 'This is only the beginning': Joint enforcement operation in Petersburg nets 9 arrests, police chief saysAccording to police, a joint enforcement operation in Petersburg netted nine arrests, firearms confiscated and narcotics seized.
- A man, labeled as a temporary guest of the Benedictine monastic community, was arrested on charges related to internet child pornography, the schools announced.