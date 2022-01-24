Richmond Police searching for armed robbery suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is looking for help finding a man suspected of robbing two southside Richmond businesses on Jan. 15.

According to the police department, an armed robber entered two businesses within an hour to demand money.

First, police said the suspect entered a business in the 300 block of Cowardin Avenue, showed a gun and demanded money. He then ran away.

RPD said the man then went to the 5000 block of Forest Hill Avenue and robbed a store there. He came inside, showed a gun again and demanded money. He got away from this business as well.

Police said that each time the suspect was seen wearing a black coat, black mask, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information can call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.