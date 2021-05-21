Richmond Police searching for armed robbery suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in the 6800 block of Forest Hill Avenue on Friday morning.

According to police, the man was armed when he entered the store and start taking items. He then came up the counter, showed his firearm, demanded money from an employee and left.

No one was hurt.

The robbery took place at 4:49 a.m.

Police describe the suspect as a 6-foot tall man who weighs between 130 and 150 pounds. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a red Hogwarts hoodie, black shorts, blue medical mask and blue gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.