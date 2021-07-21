Richmond Police searching for Jackson Ward burglary suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said they need the public’s help identifying the suspect of a home burglary in the Jackson Ward neighborhood last month.

According to authorities, on Thursday, June 24 just before 5 p.m., a man climbed the wall on a house located at the 00 block of West Clay Street. The man allegedly broke into the home and stole a computer and credit cards.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective J. Land at (804) 646-3103 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.